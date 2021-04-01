Usman Mukhtar ties the knot with Zunaira Inam

Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar tied the knot with Zunaira Inam in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad.

The actor took to Instagram and posted his wedding photos. Usman wrote, “Zunaira Inam Khan. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed.

“Dear World - I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering. Our big day was supposed to be on 2nd April but due to the lockdown restrictions from 1st April we had to pull it back. We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings.”