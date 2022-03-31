China says small countries shall not become tools or victims of great power game
Web Desk
11:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
China says small countries shall not become tools or victims of great power game
Source: Lijian Zhao (Twitter)
Share

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that they cannot allow the Cold War mentality to be revived and camp confrontation to be repeated in Asia.

The remarks came after Yi met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in China.

“Small & medium-sized countries shall not become tools or even victims of the great power game,” the Chinese foreign minister said.

A US official conveyed to Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan that Pakistan-US relations cannot improve as long as Imran Khan is the prime minister, ARY News cited Pakistani journalist Nasim Zehra as saying. 

The journalist took to Twitter to share that the US Under Secretary of State did call outgoing Ambassador Dr Asad to deliver a demarche for Pakistan government.

“He told [ambassador] as long as Imran Khan is PM, relations with Pakistan can’t improve and if he goes [Pakistan] can be forgiven for its mistakes,” she said.

She termed it an outrageous official communication and said that all must condemn.

More From This Category
PM Imran’s security increased over ...
11:20 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
Pakistan lodges protest with ‘US’ over threat ...
08:54 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
Pakistan officially shuts down NCOC two years ...
10:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Aamir Liaquat warns Imran Khan: 'You know very ...
11:59 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Two students suspended for arranging LGBT-themed ...
09:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Prices of petroleum products stay unchanged amid ...
09:28 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani wins hearts with cutest interaction with a little fan
04:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr