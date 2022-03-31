China says small countries shall not become tools or victims of great power game

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that they cannot allow the Cold War mentality to be revived and camp confrontation to be repeated in Asia.

The remarks came after Yi met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in China.

“Small & medium-sized countries shall not become tools or even victims of the great power game,” the Chinese foreign minister said.

State Councilor & FM Wang Yi met Pakistani FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi in China. Wang said, we cannot allow Cold War mentality to be revived, camp confrontation to be repeated in Asia. Small & medium-sized countries shall not become tools or even victims of the great power game. pic.twitter.com/fcN0m9Z9hd — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 30, 2022

A US official conveyed to Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan that Pakistan-US relations cannot improve as long as Imran Khan is the prime minister, ARY News cited Pakistani journalist Nasim Zehra as saying.

The journalist took to Twitter to share that the US Under Secretary of State did call outgoing Ambassador Dr Asad to deliver a demarche for Pakistan government.

“He told [ambassador] as long as Imran Khan is PM, relations with Pakistan can’t improve and if he goes [Pakistan] can be forgiven for its mistakes,” she said.

She termed it an outrageous official communication and said that all must condemn.