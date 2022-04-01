Pakistan officially shuts down NCOC two years after successful battle against Covid
PM Imran congratulated national anti-Covid body for coordinated response against novel virus
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially closed down NCOC, the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy, in light of drop in new Covid cases in South Asian country.
The country’s top monitoring body on novel infection was formed one month after the emergence of the deadly virus back in February 2020.
Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health (NIH) will now take over the functions, roles and responsibilities of the anti covid body.
Prime Minister Imran Khan also shared a tweet in this regard as he expressed satisfaction over the tackling of the pandemic by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
“Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team and its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result our Covid response was recognised by international agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally,” Khan wrote on microblogging platform.
Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & it's ldership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result our Covid response was recognised by int agenciies & people in the field as one of the most successful globally.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 31, 2022
Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also held a presser in this regard. The PTI Minister said the government had decided to close down NCOC keeping in view the lowest level of the pandemic expansion and the highest level of vaccination across the country.
How NCOC helped Pakistan fight COVID-19 pandemic ... 10:39 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Public Relations Sunday released a special documentary on Sunday as August 8 marks 500 ...
Asad said chairing NCOC during the last two years and working with the 'dedicated team' had been the greatest ‘privilege and honour' of his life. All the institutions and different segments of the society including religious scholars played a pivotal role in the fight against the pandemic, he added.
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan officially shuts down NCOC two years after successful battle ...10:54 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- PAKvAUS: Babar, Imam's tons lift Pakistan to level ODI series against ...10:26 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Two students suspended for arranging LGBT-themed party at IBA Karachi09:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Prices of petroleum products stay unchanged amid political crisis09:28 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Saudi Arabia allows women to perform Umrah without male guardian08:44 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video goes viral07:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Ayesha Omar talks about her beauty brand in new TikTok video06:32 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling dance moves set temperature soaring04:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Blow to PTI as MQM-P decides to support Opposition’s no-trust move10:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022