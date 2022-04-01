Pakistan officially shuts down NCOC two years after successful battle against Covid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially closed down NCOC, the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy, in light of drop in new Covid cases in South Asian country.

The country’s top monitoring body on novel infection was formed one month after the emergence of the deadly virus back in February 2020.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health (NIH) will now take over the functions, roles and responsibilities of the anti covid body.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also shared a tweet in this regard as he expressed satisfaction over the tackling of the pandemic by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team and its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result our Covid response was recognised by international agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally,” Khan wrote on microblogging platform.

Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & it's ldership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result our Covid response was recognised by int agenciies & people in the field as one of the most successful globally. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 31, 2022

Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also held a presser in this regard. The PTI Minister said the government had decided to close down NCOC keeping in view the lowest level of the pandemic expansion and the highest level of vaccination across the country.

How NCOC helped Pakistan fight COVID-19 pandemic ... 10:39 AM | 9 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Public Relations Sunday released a special documentary on Sunday as August 8 marks 500 ...

Asad said chairing NCOC during the last two years and working with the 'dedicated team' had been the greatest ‘privilege and honour' of his life. All the institutions and different segments of the society including religious scholars played a pivotal role in the fight against the pandemic, he added.