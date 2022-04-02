PAKvAUS, 3rd ODI – Pakistan restrict Australia to 210 in series decider

LAHORE – Pakistan remain in complete control and restrict Australia to 210 in the third and final ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

For Team Green, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf have claimed two scalps each while Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Zahid Mahmood got one wicket each.

With the series tied at 1-1, Shaheens and Kangaroos will look to get the right combination and take the three-match series. Babar-led squad pulled off a historic chase after tracking down a mammoth 349, their highest run chase in ODIs in last game.

Earlier today, Men in Green won the toss and decided to field first against Australia in the third and last One-Day International of three-match series.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq played scintillating knocks to help their side achieve their highest ever run chase in ODI cricket and in the process level the three-match ODI series against Australia in Lahore yesterday.

Babar Azam registers the highest score by a Pakistan captain vs Australia in ODIs. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/PubSY7jpcv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

The Green Shirts chased down 349 with an over to spare to beat Kangaroos by 6 wickets in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium.

.@babarazam258 and @ImamUlHaq12 talk about their match winning centuries in Pakistan's record ODI chase last night, the strong bond in the team and the passionate support of the Lahore crowd.#BoysReadyHain I #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/yxjgEcdxW8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 1, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Kangaroos were dominant beating the hosts with 88 runs in the first ODI.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohd Wasim Jr, Haider Ali, Saud Sakeel, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shhnawaz Dahani, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Jason Behrendorff, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Mithcell Swepson, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschangne, Nathan Elis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Englis (WK).