PAKvAUS, 3rd ODI – Pakistan take on Australia in series decider today
Web Desk
09:10 AM | 2 Apr, 2022
PAKvAUS, 3rd ODI – Pakistan take on Australia in series decider today
Source: ICC (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan will face Australia in the third and last One-Day International of three-match series in Punjab capital tomorrow.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq played scintillating knocks to help their side achieve their highest ever run chase in ODI cricket and in the process level the three-match ODI series against Australia in Lahore yesterday.

The Green Shirts chased down 349 with an over to spare to beat Kangaroos by 6 wickets in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kangaroos were dominant beating the hosts with 88 runs in the first ODI.

PAKvAUS – Babaz Azam-led squad completes ... 09:29 AM | 1 Apr, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan achieved another milestone by successfully completing their highest runs chase in one-day ...

More From This Category
Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship ...
09:09 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
BN Polo make into main final of Polo cup 2022
04:42 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Babar Azam surpasses Imran Khan as highest scorer ...
01:02 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
PAKvAUS – Babaz Azam-led squad completes ...
09:29 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
Pakistani legend Abdul Qadir inducted into PCB ...
06:29 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to bag top ...
01:55 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Billie Eilish smashes Guinness World Records with "triple crown"
07:33 PM | 1 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr