PAKvAUS, 3rd ODI – Pakistan take on Australia in series decider tomorrow
LAHORE – Pakistan will face Australia in the third and last One-Day International of three-match series in Punjab capital tomorrow.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq played scintillating knocks to help their side achieve their highest ever run chase in ODI cricket and in the process level the three-match ODI series against Australia in Lahore yesterday.
Babar Azam registers the highest score by a Pakistan captain vs Australia in ODIs. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/PubSY7jpcv— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022
The Green Shirts chased down 349 with an over to spare to beat Kangaroos by 6 wickets in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium.
.@babarazam258 and @ImamUlHaq12 talk about their match winning centuries in Pakistan's record ODI chase last night, the strong bond in the team and the passionate support of the Lahore crowd.#BoysReadyHain I #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/yxjgEcdxW8— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 1, 2022
Earlier on Tuesday, Kangaroos were dominant beating the hosts with 88 runs in the first ODI.
