Pakistani celebs heartbroken as over dozen inflation-hit citizen crushed in stampedes for food

LAHORE – A number of video have been posted on social media platforms showing the struggle of inflation-hit people for receiving free flour and other basic needs.

The visuals show that people are standing in long queues to get a bag of flour from centres set up by the government to provide relief amid record inflation. Some affluent are also privately distributing rations among people.

But ill-planned handout distribution has claimed over a dozen lives due to stampedes. At least 16 people, including five women and three children, have lost their lives in stampedes at such points in recent days while thousands of bags have been looted from trucks.

A disturbing event occurred on Friday when a stampede occurred at a SITE area factory in Karachi during distribution of ration. At least 12 people have died while several other are said to be in critical condition at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The worrying situation has drawn response from the Pakistani celebrities, who has called for devising a mechanism to avoid such incidents.

Taking to Twitter, Saba Qamar wrote: “Heart-wrenching news from Karachi. 11 people lost their lives due to stampede during ration distribution. Ya Allah rehem”.

Singer Ali Zafar also expressed sadness over the state of affairs, saying poor people were suffering while elite were busy in fight.

“Sad and heartbreaking to see the state of affairs. The poor suffer while the prevelaged fight. We all must find a way to work together for their sake,” he wrote in a tweet.