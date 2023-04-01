PM Shehbaz to consult allies on future line of action amid political, legal crisis

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a consultative session with allies to draw a future course of action as the country is facing legal, economic and legal crises.

PDM’s meeting comes a day after the country’s top court dismissed a petition of the ruling alliance over the formation of a full court bench in elections to delay the case.

It was reported that political bigwigs will flock to the premier’s residence in Model Town. Upcoming polls will also be discussed in line with the ECP move and the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

In light of the recent verdict, PML-N and allies are questioning the judiciary for interpreting cases in line with to PTI chief Imran Khan’s demands.

Earlier, the ruling party demanded the formation of a full court to decide the matter while some key members criticised top judges, including the Chief Justice for their alleged impartiality.

On Friday, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif questioned the proceedings of the Supreme Court and called for a full court in elections case.