LIVE: PM Imran taking public's questions via phone

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking live telephone calls in another session of Aapka Wazir-e- Azam Aap kai sath.

The premier before starting the session urged masses to observe the Covid related SOPs because of the widespread Delta variant of the novel virus.

"We cannot destroy our economy by imposing a full lockdown, and smart lockdown is the most viable solution," Khan said while stressing people to vaccinate themselves in order to curb the virus.

Earlier, taking it to Twitter, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote “Prime Minister Imran Khan will respond to public queries in the most popular live TV programme, Aapka Wazir-e- Azam Aap kai sath.

The live session will also be telecast live at 1500 hours on television, radio and streamed on popular social media platforms. Citizens can participate in the programme by calling on 051-9224900.

PM regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through live or recorded television briefings, but his one-on-one interactions with citizens or are rare and this is the fifth time Khan will be interacting with the public.