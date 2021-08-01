PM Imran to answer public's questions via phone today
Web Desk
09:58 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
PM Imran to answer public's questions via phone today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the public over the telephone on Sunday (today) at 3 pm.

Taking it to Twitter, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote “Prime Minister Imran Khan will respond to public queries in the most popular live TV programme, Aapka Wazir-e- Azam Aap kai sath.

https://twitter.com/fawadchaudhry/status/1421515913057112069

The live session will also be telecast live at 1500 hours on television, radio and streamed on popular social media platforms. Citizens can participate in the programme by calling on 051-9224900.

Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma ... 07:29 PM | 7 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – In an amazing new revelation, TV anchor Kamran Shahid and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader ...

PM regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through live or recorded television briefings, but his one-on-one interactions with citizens or are rare and this is the fifth time Khan will be interacting with the public.

More From This Category
Afghan Taliban capable to combat Daesh in ...
11:34 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal contracts coronavirus again
10:28 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
COVID-19: Pakistan reports over 5,000 daily cases ...
09:15 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
Pakistan ranks as world’s most affordable ...
11:19 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Rizwan makes new world record by scoring highest ...
10:35 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Pakistani minister slams India's Modi for leaving ...
10:17 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jhanvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with new workout video
09:53 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr