Pakistan Army helicopter carrying ‘important personalities’ goes missing in Balochistan
Share
QUETTA – An Army helicopter, carrying six people, busy in rescue and relief work in the Balochistan flood has gone missing, according to the military’s media wing.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said Pakistan army aviation helicopter, which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, lost contact with air traffic control.
It added that six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps, who was supervising flood relief operations in flood-hit Balochistan.
A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway.DTF— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 1, 2022
Reports in local media suggest that Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps, was among the passengers flying on the Karachi-bound aircraft.
The chopper reportedly lost contact with the control tower, shortly after taking off from the Lasbela district of Balochistan. Meanwhile, the search operation for the missing chopper is underway in the southwestern region.
Armed forces personnel have been conducting operations in the region after deadly floods wreaked havoc. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited flood-hit regions where he met residents and reviewed operations.
More to follow...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Hareem Farooq requests help for flood-stricken people in Balochistan11:16 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan Army helicopter carrying ‘important personalities’ goes ...10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Flood devastation: PM Shehbaz orders action over poor arrangements ...10:38 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Mathira slams Kiran Tabier for her latest comment09:29 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022