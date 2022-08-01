PM Shehbaz arrives in flood-hit Balochistan as death toll reaches 136

PM Shehbaz arrives in flood-hit Balochistan as death toll reaches 136
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Quetta to review relief activities in the flood affected areas of Balochistan.

On his way, the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority briefed the prime minister about the relief activities.

The Prime Minister will visit a tent village established for the flood affected people in Khusnoob area of Qila Saifullah.

The visit come as the death toll in flood affected districts of Balochistan has surged to 136 while 70 persons have been injured.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a total of 13,535 houses were washed away or partially damaged due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods.

Six highways covering 640 kilometers have also been severely affected in the rains and flood, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, large-scale relief and rehabilitation operations are underway in all affected areas of the province.

