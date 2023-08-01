Here's everything to know about Benazir Bhutto's iconic Madame Tussauds wax figure

The eternally iconic Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed has truly proven to be a once in a lifetime kind of woman to grace Pakistan's history. Apart from her legendary achievement in the Muslim world as the first female head-of-state ever, Bhutto's legacy continues to date.

Serving as the first Pakistani, again, to have their own Madame Tussauds wax figure erected, Bhutto's iconic attire from when she took oath as the first female prime minister of Pakistan on December 2, 1988 made its way to the museum.

Although the Madame Tussauds wax statue was modelled in 1989, originally kept in London but it shifted and unveiled in Dubai on Sunday.

Her son, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, attended the event and unveiled the statue himself.

Bhutto's striking green kameez-white dupatta look continued to make headlines back then and even now.

“[The statue] was presented to Benazir when it was displayed. She chose the style and costume with the artists at that time. We were happy that we could borrow a wax figure and have it here. It has been refreshed, and there is a lot of extra work done on the figure,” Sanaz Kollsrud, the general manager of Madame Tussauds in Dubai, told The Khaleej Times.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote, "With immense pride and humility, I attended the unveiling of the statue of the first Pakistani personality to be commemorated at Madame Tussauds today in Dubai – the inimitable, the indomitable, the irreplaceable, my mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto."

"I am sure that this statue will serve to inspire generations to come and remind us of the enduring resonance of the values #SMBB lived and fought for – democracy, justice, human rights, rule of law, compassion, and freedom."

"My family and I, and indeed, all Pakistanis are profoundly grateful to Madame Tussauds Dubai for honouring Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s memory and legacy."

About the dress

Shoulder pads — a crucial element of both 80s fashion and BB's signature style — and vibrant colours were the prime factors of Bhutto's wardrobe, and het green silk kameez and matching shalwar was no stranger.

The outfit was created by designer Maheen Khan, spoke candidly how BB insisted on high puffed sleeves. Khan added that her pastiche for BB carried patriotism and style hand in hand, and how the green silk kameez paired with a malmal white dupatta, gave a node the colours of Pakistan's flag.