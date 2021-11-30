Pakistan to host OIC foreign ministers’ meeting on Afghanistan on Dec 17
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan will host an ‘extraordinary meeting’ of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers next month to assess a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced on Tuesday.
Pakistan had endorsed an initiative by Saudi Arabia to request an ‘extraordinary session’ of the OIC on Afghanistan, and offered to host the conference next month.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that Pakistan fully endorsed the Saudi initiative and wanted to host the meeting in Islamabad on December 17, 2021.
Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Hussain confirmed that the meeting would be held in Pakistan. “This meeting is now being held in Pakistan with God’s will,” he said.
Pakistan offers to host OIC summit on Afghanistan 09:36 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
Pakistan has offered to host the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of ...
- Experts say one of four elephants in Pakistan needs urgent surgery11:55 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan to host OIC foreign ministers’ meeting on Afghanistan on ...11:25 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Vernon Philander pens heartfelt good-bye message for Pakistan team10:56 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Petroleum prices in Pakistan to remain unchanged in December10:19 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
-
- Indian actress Ameesha Patel booked in cheque bounce case06:39 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Mahira Khan receives flak for glorifying emotionally abusive ...04:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Deepika Padukone stuns in a gorgeous saree by Pakistani designer04:58 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021