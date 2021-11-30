Pakistan to host OIC foreign ministers’ meeting on Afghanistan on Dec 17

11:25 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Pakistan to host OIC foreign ministers’ meeting on Afghanistan on Dec 17
KARACHI – Pakistan will host an ‘extraordinary meeting’ of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers next month to assess a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced on Tuesday. 

Pakistan had endorsed an initiative by Saudi Arabia to request an ‘extraordinary session’ of the OIC on Afghanistan, and offered to host the conference next month.  

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that Pakistan fully endorsed the Saudi initiative and wanted to host the meeting in Islamabad on December 17, 2021. 

Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Hussain confirmed that the meeting would be held in Pakistan. “This meeting is now being held in Pakistan with God’s will,” he said. 

