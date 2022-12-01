Imran Khan meets CM Elahi today to discuss dissolution of Punjab assembly

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is set to meet with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi today to finalize key decisions regarding the dissolution of provincial assembly in the country’s most populous region.

The crucial meeting comes as the former ruling party mulled dissolving provincial assemblies, which sounds alarm for coalition partners’ who are also holding meetings to avoid early elections.

PML-Q leader and Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi lately hinted at dissolving the Punjab Assembly within a minute on Imran Khan’s call, saying he never breaks the trust of those we swear allegiance to.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan also told media that Elahi remains resolute on his announcement. PTI chief, who is in the provincial capital nowadays, has also called PTI’s Sindh Assembly members to discuss the next assault on the Sharif-led government.

Amid PTI's final move, the ruling alliance members are also having meetings to chalk out a counter-strategy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held two separate meetings with PDM parties. In one meeting, the premier discussed Khan’s move to dissolve two of the four provincial assemblies with PPP leader Asif Zardari.

Amid the 'panic-like' situation in the government camp, the prime minister further formed two committees to diffuse Imran Khan's move.