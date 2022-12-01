PAKvENG, 1st Test: England punish Pakistani bowlers, post 506-4 on Day 1
RAWALPINDI – Virus-hit England started furiously in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi after scoring 506-4 in 75 overs.
Zak Crawley slammed 122 and Ben Duckett scored 107 before getting bowled by Haris Rauf and Zahid Mehmood, respectively. Harry Brook and Pope also smashed centuries on the opening day.
Pakistan's Zahid Mehmood took two wickets, while Haris Rauf and Muhammad Ali grabbed one wicket each.
The visiting side played at a brisk rate and took the attack to the hosts’ bowling side from the first over of the innings, which ended with young blood Naseem Shah conceding 14 runs.
Stokes led squad runs riot by making 103 in the first 14 overs of this innings, it was said to the highest total at this stage of the first innings of a Test match.
Earlier, England decided to bat first against the Babar-led squad in the first game of the three-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
England is touring the cricket-loving nation for a Test series for the first time in 17 years; the team earlier stunned Pakistan in recently concluded the T20 World Cup finals and will be eyeing to dominate in the long format too.
Ace pacer Haris Rauf and another speedster Mohammad Ali, leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood and batter Saud Shakeel made their debuts in today’s game.
Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks are making their debut for England.
Squads
