PAKvENG, 1st Test: Virus-hit England hammer Pakistani bowlers on Day 1

RAWALPINDI – Virus-hit England started furiously in the first Test against Men in Green in Rawalpindi after scoring 247-2 in 40 overs.

Zak Crawley slammed 122 and Ben Duckett scored 107 before getting bowled by Haris Rauf and Zahid Mehmood respectively.

The visiting side played at a brisk rate and took the attack to the hosts’ bowling side from the first over of the innings, which ended with young blood Naseem Shah conceding 14 runs.

Stokes led squad runs riot by making 103 in the first 14 overs of this innings, it was said to the highest total at this stage of the first innings of a Test match.

Earlier, England decided to bat first against the Babar-led squad in the first game of the three-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

England is touring the cricket-loving nation for a Test series for the first time in 17 years; the team earlier stunned Pakistan in recently concluded the T20 World Cup finals and will be eyeing to dominate in the long format too.

Today’s game started as per the schedule as visitors said they can field a fit side despite a viral infection scare.

English captain Ben Stokes said a bit of illness rocking around the camp, but the lads are dead keen. He said the wicket looks like it will play nicely.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said the pitch will help the pacers in the morning session and expressed hope to display A-game.

Ace pacer Haris Rauf and another speedster Mohammad Ali, leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood and batter Saud Shakeel are making their debut in today’s game.

Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks are making their debut for England.

Squads

