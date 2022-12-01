PAKvENG: England win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan in first Test
09:51 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG: England win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan in first Test
RAWALPINDI – England have decided to bat first against the Babar-led squad in the first game of the three-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

England is touring the cricket-loving nation for a Test series for the first time in 17 years; the team earlier stunned Pakistan in recently concluded the T20 World Cup finals and will be eyeing to dominate in the long format too.

Today’s game started as per the schedule as visitors said they can field a fit side despite a viral infection scare.

English captain Ben Stokes said a bit of illness rocking around the camp, but the lads are dead keen. He said the wicket looks like it will play nicely.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said the pitch will help the pacers in the morning session and expressed hope to display A-game.

Ace pacer Haris Rauf and another speedster Mohammad Ali, leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood and batter Saud Shakeel are making their debut in today’s game.

Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks are making their debut for England.

Squads

More to follow...

