Yasir Hussain buys brand-new wheels as his birthday gift
Lollywood's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has set the bar high over self-love as he went ahead and treated himself on his own birthday with a dream car.
Taking to Instagram, the Badshah Begum actor posted a picture of himself smiling ear to ear as he hugs his new wheels with a bouquet in hand.
“Happy birthday to me. Here’s my new toy and my gift to myself,” read the caption. “I'm a typical Punjabi. I’ve spent all my money to get this new car and now there’s none left to get fuel in it,” he joked.
The comment section was flooded with birthday wishes and love for the star. Earlier last night, Hussain reposted a story of him cutting a “homemade” cake at midnight made by his better half.
