Yasir Hussain buys brand-new wheels as his birthday gift
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Yasir Hussain buys brand-new wheels as his birthday gift
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has set the bar high over self-love as he went ahead and treated himself on his own birthday with a dream car.

Taking to Instagram, the Badshah Begum actor posted a picture of himself smiling ear to ear as he hugs his new wheels with a bouquet in hand.

“Happy birthday to me. Here’s my new toy and my gift to myself,” read the caption. “I'm a typical Punjabi. I’ve spent all my money to get this new car and now there’s none left to get fuel in it,” he joked.

The comment section was flooded with birthday wishes and love for the star. Earlier last night, Hussain reposted a story of him cutting a “homemade” cake at midnight made by his better half. 

Iqra Aziz explains why she refused to work with ... 09:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

After receiving much applause for showing solidarity with domestic violence victims and going as far as to shelf a ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar reacts to being called a ...
10:51 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
Hania Aamir gears up for Hum Awards 2022
10:52 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Aima Baig reveals her K-pop star look in new ...
09:22 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with Prabhas
06:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Ayeza Khan rocks chic look in new viral pictures
05:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
TikToker Rabeeca Khan leaves fans spellbound with ...
05:31 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain buys brand-new wheels as his birthday gift
03:50 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr