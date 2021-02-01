PM Imran Khan taking questions from public over the phone
04:54 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking calls from the public today starting 4pm.
Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, in a tweet yesterday, said the prime minister will entertain questions from the public and answer them during the conversation.
“You can call after 4pm sharp on 051-9210809 to get in touch with the Prime Minister. He will take calls for around 90 minutes.”
