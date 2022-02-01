Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship finals tomorrow

LAHORE – The finals of the Millat Tractors Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will be decided tomorrow (Wednesday) at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In Boys U-18 Doubles Semi Finals, Bilal Asim/Haider Ali Rizwan beat Ali Talha/Uzair Khan 6-0,6-1 and Farman Shakeel/Hassan Ali beat Ahtesham Humayun/Hussain Ali Rizwan 2-6,6-4,10-4.

In Boys U-14 Doubles Semi Finals, Abubakar Talha/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat isamil Ahmad/Omer Jawad 4-2,4-2 and Ameer Mizari/Hamza Ali beat Aalay Hussain/Essa Bilal 4-0,4-0.

In Boys / Girls U-12 Semi Finals, Abu Bakar Talha beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-0,6-1 and Umar Jawad beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1,6-2

In Boys U-14 Semifinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Ameer Mizari 6-2,6-3.

In Boys / Girls U-10 Semi Finals, Hajra Sohail beat M Ali 4-0,4-0 and Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Aiman Rehan 4-0,4-1.

In Girls U-18 Semi Finals, Zahra Suleman beat Noori Saad 6-1,6-2.

Lt Col (Rtd) Mukhtar Ahmad Bhatti, Senior Manger Administration/Purchase, and Director General Sports Board Punjab Javaid Rashid Chohan will be the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony.