PM Imran to launch Sehat Card program in Bahawalpur today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in Bahawalpur today to provide health insurance cover of up to Rs1 million a year to each family.
Prime Minister's Office shared a development saying the premier will pay a day-long visit to South Punjab for the launching of the National Health Card programme.
The National Health Card has already been issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Tharparkar district, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK.
وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج بہاولپور ڈویژن کا ایک روزہ دورہ کریں گے، جہاں وزیر اعظم نیا پاکستان قومی صحت کارڈ کا اجراء کریں گے۔#صحت_کارڈ_سب_کے_لیے pic.twitter.com/V9j2MKZ9kF— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 1, 2022
With the inclusion of more than 15 million people from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar districts, the number of eligible families and individuals benefiting from the Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Punjab will increase by 63 percent.
State-run medical facilities will provide free medical treatment in government and selected private hospitals up to one million rupees.
