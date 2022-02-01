PSL-7: Multan Sultans face off against Islamabad United today

KARACHI – Multan Sultans, the top squad in the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 cricket competition, will face off the in-form Islamabad United today.

The two teams will lock horns in the eighth match on Tuesday at National Stadium Karachi. Shadab led squad has made a brilliant start to their campaign, having registered a 9-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Star pacer Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf bowled with perfection in the power play and reduced Zalmi to 35 for 4.

On the other hand, Sultans are still at the top of the points table with six points to their name as they have not yet lost a single of the three matches they've played so far.

On Monday, Shan Masood’s impressive batting helped Multan Sultans to set a target of 175 runs for Quetta Gladiators. Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw made 21 runs each while Tim David made an unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, taking the total above 170 mark.

Squads

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Marchant de Lange, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

