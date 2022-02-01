Sabeeka Imam approaches cybercrime cell after receiving acid attack threat
Share
KARACHI – British-Pakistani actress Sabeeka Imam has received acid attack threat and she rightfully approached Cyber Crime cell.
The Sherdil actor hit back at the vile user, who hurled abuses at her and threatened to throw acid at the starlet.
‘Strict action is needed’, she wrote on social media as she shared the screenshot in the recent post. The fashion model also tagged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Cybercrime, and British Council Pakistan.
“Get ready for acid attack, you p***star”, You are going to [be] removed from the society like Qandeel Baloch”, an account that goes by the name of hareeshmakhan wrote while hurling threat at Sabeeka.
View this post on Instagram
Sabeeka is the latest celebrity to receive death and rape threats online as earlier actor Mashal Khan received a violent threat online on social media.
Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid ... 01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistani television actor Mashal Khan, who has substantial fan following on social media, recently ...
Mashal shared a comment on her Instagram that cited, “Guys, please help me to acid attack on this beshiya, Mashal Khan. She is beshiya and should be removed from our society; Mashal Khan, acid attack game on!”
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan denounces ‘foiled’ Houthi attack on UAE11:48 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Sabeeka Imam approaches cybercrime cell after receiving acid attack ...11:24 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Court bars FIA from taking action against Hareem Shah amid ...10:51 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
- FM Qureshi dials Uzbek counterpart to discuss bilateral ties, ...10:28 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
- U Microfinance Bank enters into strategic partnership with Allied ...10:04 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
-
- Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram09:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Bilal Maqsood all set to launch himself as solo artist after parting ...06:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021