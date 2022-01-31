Zohaib, Abubakar reach Junior nation Tennis U-12 semis
LAHORE – Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens), Abubakar Talha (Wapda), Umar Jawad and Hamza Ali Rizwan qualified for the Millat Tractors Junior Tennis Championship 2022 boys/girls U-12 semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinals here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday.
In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, talented Zohaib Afzal Malik took little time to brush aside Eesa Fahad by 4-1, 4-0 while Abubakar Talha, who will represent Pakistan in an international event in Sri Lanka this month, showed his class and outclassed Hajra Sohail by 4-0, 4-0, Umar Jawad also played aggressive tennis against Abdur Rehman and overpowered him by 4-0, 4-1 and Hamza Ali Rizwan proved too hot for Harris Bajwa and thrashed him 4-0, 4-0.
In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Muhammad Ali Ghani faced tough resistance from Taha Asad before winning the encounter 1-4, 4-0, 4-2 while rising star Hajra Sohail overwhelmed M Ahsan Bari 4-0, 4-0. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun, another member of Pakistan U-12 team, beat spirited Abubakar Talha 6-4, 6-2.
In the boys U-18 semifinals, Bilal Asim (Sicas) played well against Farman Shakeel and outpaced him by 6-2, 6-2 while Haider Ali Rizwan faced tough resistance from Uzair Khan before beating him by 2-6, 7-6, 6-4. Both the sensational youngsters now also qualified for the boys U-18 final as earlier, they have made way into the boys U-16 finals.
