No need to carry printed copy of Iqama as digital version serves purpose: Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH - In a major relief to the workers, the Saudi General Directorate of Passports has clarified that if the residency permit (Iqama) of expatriates is renewed, there is no need of its printed copy.
The authority (Jawazat) stated that the expatriates, or their dependents, and foreign workers will be able to use their digital Iqama through smartphone instead of carrying it in printed form and it is not necessary to visit the Jawazat office for hard form of iqama.
On the other hand, the validity of the Muqeem ID (Resident Identity) is 5 years from the date of its issuance. The renewal of resident identity must be done every year electronically through the employer’s Absher platform which is a household name in Saudi Arabia.
It has been clarified now that if anyone fails to renew the iqama three days after the expiry date, the authority will impose fines. In this regard, the punishment is SR500 fine for the first time which increases to SR1,000 in the event of repetition of the delay.
Earlier, the Jawazat permitted issuing of the Iqamas linked to the work permit and renewing it every three months, as a minimum, by the employer, Saudi Gazette reported. This applies equally to the dependents of expatriates after paying the required fee to complete the renewal procedure but the only exception in this regard is domestic workers and the like who are excluded from this procedure.
The Jawazat has allowed split payment of the fee for the work permit, the residency permit, the employee’s levy, the dependent’s fee, and other fees to get Iqama issued.
As far as Muqeem ID of domestic workers is concerned, it can be renewed if its validity is less than 14 months, and for commercial workers, their ID can be renewed if it remains valid for less than 6 months, with the presence of a valid work permit and a valid health insurance policy.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
