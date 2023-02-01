No need to carry printed copy of Iqama as digital version serves purpose: Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH - In a major relief to the workers, the Saudi General Directorate of Passports has clarified that if the residency permit (Iqama) of expatriates is renewed, there is no need of its printed copy.

The authority (Jawazat) stated that the expatriates, or their dependents, and foreign workers will be able to use their digital Iqama through smartphone instead of carrying it in printed form and it is not necessary to visit the Jawazat office for hard form of iqama.

On the other hand, the validity of the Muqeem ID (Resident Identity) is 5 years from the date of its issuance. The renewal of resident identity must be done every year electronically through the employer’s Absher platform which is a household name in Saudi Arabia.

It has been clarified now that if anyone fails to renew the iqama three days after the expiry date, the authority will impose fines. In this regard, the punishment is SR500 fine for the first time which increases to SR1,000 in the event of repetition of the delay.

Earlier, the Jawazat permitted issuing of the Iqamas linked to the work permit and renewing it every three months, as a minimum, by the employer, Saudi Gazette reported. This applies equally to the dependents of expatriates after paying the required fee to complete the renewal procedure but the only exception in this regard is domestic workers and the like who are excluded from this procedure.

The Jawazat has allowed split payment of the fee for the work permit, the residency permit, the employee’s levy, the dependent’s fee, and other fees to get Iqama issued.

As far as Muqeem ID of domestic workers is concerned, it can be renewed if its validity is less than 14 months, and for commercial workers, their ID can be renewed if it remains valid for less than 6 months, with the presence of a valid work permit and a valid health insurance policy.