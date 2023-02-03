Search

Hasan Raheem tells how he blends his love life with music

3 Feb, 2023
Source: Hasan Raheem (Instagram)

Hasan Raheem is a rising music star, a dynamic and talented prodigy with a unique style that blends Indie, R&B, and his own creative touch. He has a huge following and his concerts are known for attracting enthusiastic crowds that eagerly anticipate his musical genius.

Recently, Raheem performed live, celebrating the launch of his album Nautanki. In an interview right before the performance, he dished out details about his songs and much more. 

He described what performing live meant to him. "Performing live is an otherworldly experience for me. When I step on stage, all distractions fade away. I am fully present, knowing that I am here to connect with the audience through my music. The energy exchange between us is palpable, I can see it in their eyes. This mutual enjoyment creates an unforgettable, telepathic connection that leaves us both in a state of pure musical bliss," he said.

When further probed about the blend of his music and love life, the 25-year-old revealed, "Not currently, but past experiences definitely play a role."

"The ups and downs of love, the heartache and joy, all of it fuels my music. Every time my heart breaks or I break someone else's, a song emerges from the depths of my emotions. Each track on my album captures a unique feeling and reflects the journey of my heart."

A post shared by Hasan Raheem (@hasan_raheem)

He explained how experimenting with music pushes him to reach new heights and unleashes his creativity. He enjoys commercial songs as well, and would certainly perform any track he liked. In fact, many of his songs are played at weddings and are loved by the dancing crowds. His songs seem to be well-liked so far and he acknowledges that not everyone would like his music and he appreciates the polarity.

Upon being questioned about where he gets his music taste from, the Joona crooner responded, "Growing up, I would listen to my dad hum old Bollywood songs while he shaved."

"I would press my ear against the bathroom door, asking him to repeat my favourite verses. There was one particular verse that I loved, from the Jagjit Kaur song, 'Tum apna ranj o gham, apni pareshani mujhe de do.' I can still remember it so clearly and singing it brings back such fond memories."

Lastly, he mentioned that he still has plans to fully pursue his medical profession. He also gave a hint at a cross tour of his own and visit other cities as well.

Daily Horoscope – February 3, 2023

08:00 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

