Meera or Mahira: Who will essay Meena Kumari in 'Pakeezah' remake?

Noor Fatima 04:04 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Ever since speculations about a Pakistani remake of Indian cinema's cult classic film, Pakeezah, started making rounds on the internet, netizens were concerned about who will essay the iconic actress Meena Kumari's role. Although several media outlets reported that Mahira Khan will be stepping in Kumari's shoes, Pakistani actress Meera has blown away everyone with her recent announcement.     

The Baaji actress claimed that she is starring as the protagonist in the remake of Pakeezah, adding that she had been working on this project for the last 13 years and that the shooting will start in March 2023. 

In a conversation with a media publication, the Dream Girl star said, “I am going to play Pakeezah, 100%."

She also said the movie is produced by a US-based production house called Red Lipstick, and the casting is still under process. 

Previously in 2013, the Ham Tumharay Hayn actress announced a remake of the 1972 Bollywood blockbuster to be produced by Tajdar Amrohi, filmmaker Kamal Amrohi's son. 

Hindustan Times reported at that time that Meera presented the idea for a remake and wanted Indian film director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to helm the film.

"It is a divine feeling. I cannot define it in words," Meera stated back then.

"I simply loved Meena Kumariji in the film. It has always played again and again in my mind. I came to India with the dream of wanting to essay the same immortal role someday. And when Tajdar Sahab gave the nod, I was simply too overwhelmed," she added.

"The movie is still in the conception stage. Meera had spoken to me about Pakeezah about three and a half years ago. She is very passionate about doing it. She is like a little child with a dream, so I gave her a nod," said Tajdar. 

He added, "It is not an easy film to make. It is a challenge for Meera. To re-erect the same sets, it would cost 20 times more. The kind of costumes, dialogue, the aura, there are several uphill tasks. It will be a huge thing."

Surprisingly, Meera later claimed that she purchased the rights to the classic, however, Tajdar denied it.

“No no no, I haven’t sold the rights of Pakeezah. My brain is still functioning normally and very well. Maybe I’d commit such a blunder if I go insane,” he told DNA India

Bhansali's spokesperson, too, denied any rumors. “Sanjayji has received an SMS from Meera saying she has the rights to the film and would like him to direct it. He was very surprised to hear this since he regards Pakeezah as one of those classic films that can never be remade. There is not a frame in Kamal Amrohi’s work that SLB would dare to touch,” the source spoke to DNA India.

On the flip side, the Raees actress's management team refused to comment on the situation. A local news outlet reported, “Mahira Khan has been roped in to fill the shoes of Meena Kumari in a Pakistani remake of the blockbuster period piece. Mahira is onboard, but she is one of many stars we are aiming for in the remake of this epic. There are some more famous artists that are in talks to be roped in the film.”

For the 1972 film, Meena Kumari received a nomination at the Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. The film bagged numerous nominations and won awards for various categories, including Best Art Direction at the Filmfare Awards. In 2021, Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan detailed how legendary filmmaker Kamal Amrohi used actual rose water in all the fountains installed on the sets of Pakeezah. According to Meghnad Desai's book 'Pakeezah,' Kumari charged INR 01 for her role in the film. 

Directed by Kamal Amrohi, Pakeezah is unarguably Kumari’s finest work and also her swan song. Considered to be one of the most beautiful musical dramas produced by Indian cinema, the film's production began in 1956 but was put on hold due to Kumari and Amrohi's turbulent relationship. Initially, the film did not do well commercially but went on to become a hit following Kumari's death almost a month after Pakeezah's release.

With the conception of Pakeezah in 1953, the project took 14 years of dedication, made on a budget of INR 15 million. The film collected INR 60 million after a theatrical run of over 50 weeks. 

Is Mahira Khan going to star in Pakistani remake of 'Pakeezah'?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

