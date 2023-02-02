Search

Pathaan 'screened' in Karachi despite ban

Web Desk 05:46 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Pathaan 'screened' in Karachi despite ban
Bollywood's latest hit Pathaan, which is breaking records in India, is reportedly being screened in Karachi's Defense Housing Authority, despite the ban on Indian films in Pakistan that has been in place since February 2019.

An advertisement was posted on Facebook, promoting the screening of the film in Karachi. The tickets were priced at Rs 900. Upon release, the ad quickly went viral and elicited a flood of inquiries from the public regarding the movie's quality, show times, and other relevant details.

The company responsible for the screening, Firework Events, could not be found on social media and only appears to be a UK-based company with plans to light up the skies at a coronation in England.

The page then announced that tickets for Saturday were completely sold out. In response to numerous requests, the organisers decided to add two additional shows on Sunday, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm and from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Upon returning to the Facebook page selling tickets for the event, a message was found stating that the page no longer existed, despite the fact that another page was still active. This could indicate that the event was highly popular and tickets were sold out rapidly.

