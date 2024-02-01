Blast rocks Quetta's Spinny Road

QUETTA - A blast has been reported near Spinny Road in Balochistan's capital Quetta on Thursday.
Clips shared online show rescuers and law enforcers rushing to the site while the area was cordoned off as investigations are underway.
There was a bomb blast at spinny road, Quetta, Balochistan. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the blast. No casualty is reported yet. #Balochistan #Blast pic.twitter.com/QdJ4kpGgED— Syed Jlaluddin Jlal (@syed_jlaludin) February 1, 2024
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
