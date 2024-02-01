Search

Pakistan

Blast rocks Quetta's Spinny Road

Web Desk
12:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Blast rocks Quetta's Spinny Road
Source: File Photo

QUETTA - A blast has been reported near Spinny Road in Balochistan's capital Quetta on Thursday.

Clips shared online show rescuers and law enforcers rushing to the site while the area was cordoned off as investigations are underway.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:26 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

At least four killed in blast near PTI rally in Sibi ahead of ...

09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid ...

10:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Peshawar kabab restaurant rocked with blast

12:48 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Four children among 9 injured in Quetta blast

08:55 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Quetta Weather Update: Temperature to drop to -4 today

09:52 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Bomb blast in KP's Bajaur kills five cops deployed for polio duty

Pakistan

02:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Punjab Police announce constables, traffic assistant jobs 2024; check ...

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

12:17 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

08:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

12:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

What is Cipher case in which PTI founder Imran Khan faces 10 year ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:44 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Banks in Pakistan to remain closed for three days in a row

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 1 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5  281.70 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354  357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.86 751.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.95 917.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.34 173.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.76 27.06
Swiss Franc CHF 324.29 324.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: