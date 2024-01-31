Bodies of nine Pakistanis killed in Iran being brought home: FO

ISLAMABAD – Bodies of the nine Pakistanis killed by unidentified gunmen in a border area of Iran last week have been airlifted to Pakistan, the foreign office said on Wednesday.
The Pakistanis were labourers who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked. No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, which occurred in Saravan in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province on Saturday. The tragic incident took place ahead of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's planned visit to Pakistan on Monday.
Iran and Pakistan have been trying to mend ties since both countries traded missile strikes aimed at what they said were militant targets inside each other’s territory earlier this month.
“The mortal remains of nine Pakistani nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Sistan-Baluchestan Province of Iran on 27 January 2024, are being airlifted today from Taftan border to [Pakistani city of ] Multan,” the foreign ministry’s spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.”
During his visit to Pakistan on Monday, Iranian FM Abdollahian said militants harboring along a shared border with Pakistan were supported by “third countries,” but would be defeated through “joint cooperation.”
Pakistan has long accused rivals and neighboring Afghanistan and India of stoking unrest in its southwestern Balochistan province that borders Iran. Both deny the charge. Islamabad and Tehran have also frequently exchanged accusations of turning a blind eye to militants harboring along their shared border.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
