NADRA to upgrade Nigeria’s national identity card system

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) of Pakistan and Nigeria’s Identity Commission have signed an agreement to upgrade the national identity card system in Nigeria.
As a result of the collaboration, Nigeria’s national identity card system is set to undergo a substantial upgrade by NADRA.
The bilateral collaboration, spanning over 15 years, has paved the way for Nadra’s advanced technological solutions to be implemented not only in Pakistan but also in Nigeria, Kenya, and Somalia.
During the visit to Abuja, the Nadra delegation engaged in discussions with the Nigerian Identity Commission, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in identity services.
Nigeria, with a population exceeding 102 million, has successfully issued more than 102 million national identity cards under the efficient management of the Nigerian Identity Commission.
The collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and security of the identity card system, benefiting the third-largest population segment in NADRA’s jurisdiction.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
