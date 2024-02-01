NADRA to upgrade Nigeria’s national identity card system

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) of Pakistan and Nigeria’s Identity Commission have signed an agreement to upgrade the national identity card system in Nigeria.

As a result of the collaboration, Nigeria’s national identity card system is set to undergo a substantial upgrade by NADRA.

The bilateral collaboration, spanning over 15 years, has paved the way for Nadra’s advanced technological solutions to be implemented not only in Pakistan but also in Nigeria, Kenya, and Somalia.

During the visit to Abuja, the Nadra delegation engaged in discussions with the Nigerian Identity Commission, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in identity services.

Nigeria, with a population exceeding 102 million, has successfully issued more than 102 million national identity cards under the efficient management of the Nigerian Identity Commission.

The collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and security of the identity card system, benefiting the third-largest population segment in NADRA’s jurisdiction.