Pakistan's outgoing govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55 for Feb 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's caretaker government announced a sharp increase in price of petrol for the first half of February 2024.

A notification shared by the Finance Ministry shows a hike in petrol price by Rs13.55 per litre, and new petrol rate has reached Rs272.89 per litre.

Meanwhile, high speed diesel price has been increased by Rs2.75 per litre and the current rate stands at Rs278.96 per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Feb 2024

Earlier, reports hinted at an increase in fuel prices from February 1 amid changes in the international price.