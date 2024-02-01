Search

PakistanBusinessTop News

Pakistan's outgoing govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55 for Feb 2024

Web Desk
12:45 AM | 1 Feb, 2024
petrol price in pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's caretaker government announced a sharp increase in price of petrol for the first half of February 2024.

A notification shared by the Finance Ministry shows a hike in petrol price by Rs13.55 per litre, and new petrol rate has reached Rs272.89 per litre.  

Meanwhile, high speed diesel price has been increased by Rs2.75 per litre and the current rate stands at Rs278.96 per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Feb 2024

Earlier, reports hinted at an increase in fuel prices from February 1 amid changes in the international price.

Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from Feb 1

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:03 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead in ...

02:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Punjab Police announce constables, traffic assistant jobs 2024; check ...

10:03 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

IMF lowers Pakistan’s growth forecast despite global improvement

09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

ECP bars interim govt from implementing FBR structural reforms

12:35 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, India 'issue 60 visas to each other's diplomats'

06:26 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

At least four killed in blast near PTI rally in Sibi ahead of ...

Most viewed

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

12:17 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

12:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

What is Cipher case in which PTI founder Imran Khan faces 10 year ...

08:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

01:10 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

First official company established for online gold trading in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

12:45 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55 for Feb 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: