Search

Lifestyle

WATCH — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues apology, explanation video regarding recent controversy

Noor Fatima
12:53 AM | 1 Feb, 2024
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Acclaimed Pakistani Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has issued an apology video for subjecting his personal staff member to physical violence. Khan also shared further details of the controversy, adding his own perspective and claimed that the video and its narrative are fabricated to malign his legacy and name.

The viral video shows the singer physically attacking his “student” who reportedly lost a “bottle” containing sanctified water from his religious mentor. The video also showed Khan in an allegedly drunk state, hurling abuses and throwing punches at his personal staff member in a Houston hotel. The viral clip was met with severe criticism jeopardizing Khan's legacy. 

In response, the accomplished singer apologised for his below-the-belt behaviour and explained the misconstrued situation.

“I recorded this special message to apologise to everyone,” the music maestro began in his apology video. 

“I am bowing my head before my creator the Allah Almighty to seek pardon from him first of all. I should not behave like this as a human being, and especially as an artist. The behaviour that I displayed is not right and I apologise for that. I beg your forgiveness. I apologise to my fans and friends,” he added.

“My fans are deeply hurt by my behaviour and I apologise to all of them but first of all to Allah. I want to apologise to all of my family members, close friends, and especially my fans whose sentiments were hurt. I will not repeat this mistake ever again,” Khan added.

“People don’t want to see their artist like this,” Khan opined, adding, “I truly apologise for my deed.”

In tandem with his apology for his actions, Khan also revealed that the videos surfing online are planted by a “gang” who is making deliberate attempts to defame him and plan to release “more videos” of him.

During a guest appearance on a podcast, Khan revealed, “The leaked video is nine months old. I have no idea how many videos they have made without my permission. This gang plans to release more videos.”

“It wasn’t a coincidence that my videos surfaced following a press conference I held in Lahore,” Khan subtly hinted at his recent press statement which happened last week. Khan parted ways with music and concert producer Salman Ahmed who managed the musician for 12 years. Ahmed has denied having any involvement.

“It’s through this leakage that I have realised that I was wrong and this has served as a wakeup call. Those who boycotted booted me are right and I respect their anger. I will reform and change myself and I will never do this again,” the singer furthered.

Social media users, however, did not buy Khan's apology or explanation and lambasted him for showing concerns about his career and not addressing the humiliation of his personal staff member.

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after viral video

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs outraged as Imran Khan receives 14-year sentence

08:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Atif Aslam's 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee' is a love letter to Punjab

10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after ...

04:43 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ali Zafar likely to get chance to sing HBL PSL 9 song

07:07 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates 3rd anniversay with heartfelt video ...

08:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

From Mahira Khan to Javed Akhtar, celebs attend Jashn-e-Rekhta in ...

Lifestyle

07:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

08:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third ...

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against ...

09:39 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Does Usama Khan wish to marry Maya Ali?

09:11 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Imran Abbas hopes "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" will bridge the gap between ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:53 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues apology, explanation video regarding recent controversy

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: