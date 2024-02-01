WATCH — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues apology, explanation video regarding recent controversy

Acclaimed Pakistani Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has issued an apology video for subjecting his personal staff member to physical violence. Khan also shared further details of the controversy, adding his own perspective and claimed that the video and its narrative are fabricated to malign his legacy and name.

The viral video shows the singer physically attacking his “student” who reportedly lost a “bottle” containing sanctified water from his religious mentor. The video also showed Khan in an allegedly drunk state, hurling abuses and throwing punches at his personal staff member in a Houston hotel. The viral clip was met with severe criticism jeopardizing Khan's legacy.

In response, the accomplished singer apologised for his below-the-belt behaviour and explained the misconstrued situation.

“I recorded this special message to apologise to everyone,” the music maestro began in his apology video.

“I am bowing my head before my creator the Allah Almighty to seek pardon from him first of all. I should not behave like this as a human being, and especially as an artist. The behaviour that I displayed is not right and I apologise for that. I beg your forgiveness. I apologise to my fans and friends,” he added.

“My fans are deeply hurt by my behaviour and I apologise to all of them but first of all to Allah. I want to apologise to all of my family members, close friends, and especially my fans whose sentiments were hurt. I will not repeat this mistake ever again,” Khan added.

“People don’t want to see their artist like this,” Khan opined, adding, “I truly apologise for my deed.”

In tandem with his apology for his actions, Khan also revealed that the videos surfing online are planted by a “gang” who is making deliberate attempts to defame him and plan to release “more videos” of him.

During a guest appearance on a podcast, Khan revealed, “The leaked video is nine months old. I have no idea how many videos they have made without my permission. This gang plans to release more videos.”

“It wasn’t a coincidence that my videos surfaced following a press conference I held in Lahore,” Khan subtly hinted at his recent press statement which happened last week. Khan parted ways with music and concert producer Salman Ahmed who managed the musician for 12 years. Ahmed has denied having any involvement.

“It’s through this leakage that I have realised that I was wrong and this has served as a wakeup call. Those who boycotted booted me are right and I respect their anger. I will reform and change myself and I will never do this again,” the singer furthered.

Social media users, however, did not buy Khan's apology or explanation and lambasted him for showing concerns about his career and not addressing the humiliation of his personal staff member.