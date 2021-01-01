PM Imran performs ground-breaking of $100m automobile plant

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of a US$ 100 million automobile manufacturing and assembly unit.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the premier said, Pakistan is moving in the right direction to curb poverty through wealth creation. 2021 will be the year of economic growth, he assured.

Our government will incentivize the business community and the industrial sector that will lead to increased exports. PTI government focused on industrial development during the current year that will have a positive impact on economic growth, he added.

The Prime Minister said two major public welfare objectives during the current year are ensuring universal health coverage through Health Card Scheme and launching of an initiative under Ehsaas Program to make sure that no one goes to bed without food.

He stated the Chinese model of development as the most suitable model for Pakistan. Khan said the government will make efforts for the relocation of the Chinese industries at Pakistan's Special Economic Zones.