PM Imran performs ground-breaking of $100m automobile plant

Web Desk
06:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
PM Imran performs ground-breaking of $100m automobile plant
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of a US$ 100 million automobile manufacturing and assembly unit.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the premier said, Pakistan is moving in the right direction to curb poverty through wealth creation. 2021 will be the year of economic growth, he assured.

Our government will incentivize the business community and the industrial sector that will lead to increased exports. PTI government focused on industrial development during the current year that will have a positive impact on economic growth, he added.

The Prime Minister said two major public welfare objectives during the current year are ensuring universal health coverage through Health Card Scheme and launching of an initiative under Ehsaas Program to make sure that no one goes to bed without food.

He stated the Chinese model of development as the most suitable model for Pakistan. Khan said the government will make efforts for the relocation of the Chinese industries at Pakistan's Special Economic Zones.

PM Imran credits construction sector for saving ... 05:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that construction sector played a key role to get Pakistan ...

More From This Category
India's illegal actions, statements threaten ...
07:31 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
How many Indian prisoners are in Pakistani jails?
07:01 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Firdous Ashiq Awan on Rescue ride (VIDEO)
05:17 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to reconstruct vandalised Karak Hindu ...
04:29 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh transferred
02:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan edu minister unsure about reopening ...
12:48 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offer' allowing people to win QLED TVs
05:09 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr