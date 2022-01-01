Alizeh Shah breaks silence over her viral smoking video
Web Desk
06:05 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Alizeh Shah breaks silence over her viral smoking video
Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.

From sizzling photoshoots and questionable wardrobe choices to smoking videos, the 21-year-old diva has this time decided to take strict action against people violating her privacy.

Head Of Sindh's FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) Cyber Crime, Imran Riaz, turned to his Instagram to voice his support for Shah after a smoking video of the Ehd-e-Wafa star stormed the internet.

In the video, the official iterated that "capturing, uploading, sharing, re-tweeting and transmitting a person's video without their consent falls under electronic crime and a people who are involved in the act can be imprisoned for at least three years or could be subject to a Rs.10 lac penalty."

Alizeh Shah who was earlier silent over the viral video fiasco turned to her Instagram to share Imran Riaz's statement in her case.

On the work front, she is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

