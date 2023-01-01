Imran Khan accuses Gen Bajwa of hiring Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him in US

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan continued to fire salvo at former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa as he accused the latter of still having his influence in the establishment.

The defiant politician made these remarks during his interaction with journalists at his Zaman Park residence in the provincial capital. He alleged that the setup of General (r) Bajwa is still working in the establishment, revealing three lawmakers from his party to remain neutral amid Punjab CM Parvez Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Khan, 70, is up in arms against former COAS, who remain tight-lipped about serious accusations by the PTI chief. Former PM accused General Bajwa of hiring Hussain Haqqani, former Pakistani envoy in Washington, for lobbying against him in the US.

“Haqqani kept promoting General Bajwa, and continued campaign against me,” he mentioned.

Referring to Bajwa’s ‘setup’ in the establishment, the PTI chief said MQM-Pakistan, and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has been tied with PPP under the latest gambit by influential people.

During his latest interaction with journos, the ousted premier revealed that his relations with Gen (r) Bajwa soured as the latter did not want accountability in Pakistan.

He then called for transparent elections in Pakistan for a sustainable government while linking transparent polls with stability in the South Asian country.

Shedding light on recent alleged leaks of his wife, the PTI chief said Bushra Bibi is a housewife and she used to go places like mental health care centers for welfare purposes. He added that Bushra is not alike Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the PML-N supremo, who spends millions on cosmetic surgeries.

The outspoken politician also slammed new PCB chairman Najam Sethi, saying he has nothing to do with cricket. Imran Khan said the constitution of the cricket board has to be changed to bring Sethi.