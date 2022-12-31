Mir Punjabi Mela underway in Lahore

Two days Mir Punjabi Mela 2022 has organized in memory of renowned Punjabi poet Professor Ali Arshad Mir under the auspices of PILAC.

The first day of Mela was attended by a large number of fans as well as lovers of knowledge, literature, and mother tongue Punjabi.

On the first day of the two-day fair, various seminars were held to highlight the importance of the Punjabi language and literature and its historical context, and the present education system. On behalf of the Lal Band, Prof. Taimur Rehman also performed in the festival.

Play was presented by Tarinjan Theater while Nadeem Abbas enthralled the audience by performing Sufi dance. An evening was also celebrated in memory of the famous literary and political personality of Sahiwal Qasur Mubarak Butt.

Guests and fans from all corners of the city of Lahore and Punjab participated in the fair. 1st January 2023 will be the second day of the fair, which will also have various seminars and a Punjabi mushaira tomorrow, in which renowned poets from across the country will participate. Qawwali and Sufi dances will also be performed.

Ali Imran Shaukat, Saad Ziai & Lal Band will feature the music night. Renowned classical Kathak dancer Nighat Chaudhary's performance will be the highlight of the 2nd Day.