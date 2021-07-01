82-year-old female astronaut pioneer to join Amazon founder on flight to space

10:59 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked 82-year-old females astronaut pioneer Wally Funk, who waited 60 years for flying to space, as an honoured guest to join his company Blue Origin’s first human spaceflight.

The flight will be launched on July 20 with a new record as Funk will be the oldest person ever to fly to space.

She will join Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and the auction winner on the New Shepherd’s first human flight, announced the firm on Thursday.

Wally’s journey to space began in the 1960s when she was the youngest graduate of the Woman in Space Program, a privately-funded project which tested female pilots for astronaut fitness.

Later known as the “Mercury 13” – thirteen American women successfully underwent the same physiological and psychological screening tests as the astronauts selected by NASA for Project Mercury, but they never flew to space. Wally was the youngest graduate of this program.

She was the first female FAA inspector and first female NTSB air safety investigator.

