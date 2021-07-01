Parliamentary body to be briefed on Afghan peace, national security today

ISLAMABAD – The Parliamentary Committee on National Security would be briefed by DG Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and other top officials today at the Parliament House in wake of the developments in Afghanistan and matters of national security.

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held at the Parliament House today while Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair the session.

Leader of the Opposition in the NA Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti, and other members will attend the in-camera briefing.

Reports cited that the officials of the service would brief the MPs on reconciliation dialogue, fighting between Afghan Taliban and Afghan National Army.

The situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and backchannel contacts between India and Pakistan will also be discussed at the high-profile briefing.

The 29-member committee will get an opportunity to avail a QA session, the sources claimed while it further added that it would be the first meeting of the committee in about eight months as opposition earlier boycotted the previous meeting in November.

On Wednesday, PM Imran Khan, in his potent speech in the National Assembly, said peace in Afghanistan is important for the South Asian country to build economic linkages with the Central Asian states.

The premier condemned the drone attacks carried out by the US forces in tribal areas in the past. He said the US realizing that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict has now given an exit date from Afghanistan and is asking Pakistan to woo the Taliban for talks.

Khan said Pakistan has no leverage on the Taliban except that it can only ask them to hold negotiations to avoid civil war in their country. We neither want any strategic depth nor do we have any favorites or parties in the war-torn country, PM added.

He emphatically made it clear that Pakistan will only be a partner in peace with the United States, not in war.