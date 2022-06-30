Pakistani actress Laila Zuberi comes out in PTI's support
Web Desk
11:15 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Pakistani actress Laila Zuberi comes out in PTI's support
Source: Women Wing PTI (Twitter)
Share

Pakistani film and television actress Laila Zuberi has officially become a member of the Women Wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by the ousted prime minister Imran Khan. 

Soon after joining PTI’s Women Wing, Laila came out with a special message for the people of Pakistan about Khan’s call for anti-government demonstrations on July 2. 

In a video message she shared via PTI Women Wing’s Twitter handle, Laila invited people, especially youth, women and families to join her party’s anti-government protest at Islamabad’s Parade Ground over the weekend. 

Explaining why the PTI was going to stage nationwide protests against the coalition government led by the Pakistan League-Nawaz (PML-N), she said that inflation was rising, economy was sinking and Pakistan was facing isolation at the international level. 

Khan was ousted from power on April 10 this year through a vote of no-confidence. He refused to accept the new government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and dubbed it as an “imported government”. He said he was removed from power through a US-backed conspiracy supported by local “traitors”. 

The incumbent government has triggered a wave of unrest in the country by increasing the prices of petroleum products four times in a month in a bid to secure the next instalment of the IMF loan. However, things seem to be getting out of the government’s hands so far as the IMF has refused to release the funds immediately. 

More From This Category
Pakistan again increases petrol, diesel prices
09:46 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
In a rare move, Pakistan announces punishment for ...
09:02 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz case: PTI to challenge LHC verdict ...
07:20 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Hanish Qureshi's new workout video goes viral
05:40 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Maya Ali sends pulses racing with new sizzling ...
06:10 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi drops stunning clicks from Dubai ...
06:46 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actress Laila Zuberi comes out in PTI's support
11:15 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr