Condolences pour in after known Indian singer KK passes away aged 53
Web Desk
02:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Condolences pour in after known Indian singer KK passes away aged 53
Source: @kk_live_now (Instagram)
Share

KOLKATA – Acclaimed Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known by his stage name KK, died on Tuesday night after he fell ill during a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

Kunnath was performing at the Nazrul Manch auditorium, which was overcrowded, when he complained of uneasiness. He died on the way to hospital reportedly due to heart attack. 

The sudden death of the "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai" singer has left politicians, celebrities and fans in tears. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolence over the demise of KK. 

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Pakistani celebrities including Minal Khan also expressed grief over the death of the legendary singer.

Singer Faisal Kapadia shared KK's photo on his Instagram page and wrote, "I am shocked… can’t believe it. Always loved his work and his soulful voice. Gone too soon".

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar’s new sizzling photos at beach go ...
02:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet ...
06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Joyland's Saim ...
07:25 PM | 31 May, 2022
Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
05:20 PM | 31 May, 2022
Why late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was coming ...
06:09 PM | 31 May, 2022
Kubra Khan spills the beans about marriage ...
05:00 PM | 31 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Condolences pour in after known Indian singer KK passes away aged 53
02:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr