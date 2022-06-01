Condolences pour in after known Indian singer KK passes away aged 53

KOLKATA – Acclaimed Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known by his stage name KK, died on Tuesday night after he fell ill during a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

Kunnath was performing at the Nazrul Manch auditorium, which was overcrowded, when he complained of uneasiness. He died on the way to hospital reportedly due to heart attack.

The sudden death of the "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai" singer has left politicians, celebrities and fans in tears.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolence over the demise of KK.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans,” he wrote on Twitter.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs.



Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2022

It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal.

RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath.

Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022

This is such shocking and sad news. KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all. Gone too soon. Rest in harmony! — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) May 31, 2022

A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 1, 2022

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

Pakistani celebrities including Minal Khan also expressed grief over the death of the legendary singer.

Singer Faisal Kapadia shared KK's photo on his Instagram page and wrote, "I am shocked… can’t believe it. Always loved his work and his soulful voice. Gone too soon".