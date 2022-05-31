India assures Pakistan will open power projects, western rivers for inspections after flood season

ISLAMABAD – India has assured Pakistan of arranging inspections of its hydroelectric power projects and western rivers flowing into Pakistan after the coming flood season.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said this on Tuesday as two sides concluded a two-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in New Delhi.

The six-member Pakistani delegation was led by Pakistan’s Commissioner for Indus Waters Mehr Ali Shah, while the Indian side was headed by A K Pal. The two sides discussed a wide range of water-related issues, including the advance sharing of flood information, programme of inspections and signing of the annual report of the PIC.

India has embarked on ambitious irrigation plans and the construction of many upstream dams in recent years, saying its use of water is strictly in line with the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) signed between the two countries in 1960.

Pakistan, however, opposes some of these projects saying they violate the World Bank-mediated agreement on the sharing of Indus waters, with 80 percent of Pakistani agriculture dependent on it.

As per the provisions of the treaty between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the two commissioners are required to meet at least once a year, alternately in Pakistan and India.

“The Indian side assured to arrange tours/inspections after the coming flood season [June to September],” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement. “India side also assured that Pakistan’s outstanding objections would be discussed in the next meeting as the Indian side is still in the process of examining the details.”

Pakistan also highlighted and sought a response to its objections on India’s hydroelectric projects, including the 1,000 megawatts Pakal Dul hydropower project, on Chenab River.

“The Indian side was also urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018,” the Pakistani foreign ministry added.

India’s external affairs ministry said he two sides finalized and signed the annual PIC report for the year ending on March 31. “It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates,” it added.