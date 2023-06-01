Activists, journalists join hands to safeguard youth from smoking

ISLAMABAD - Prominent figures from various sectors came together to emphasize the need for stringent measures to protect the youth from the manipulative tactics employed by the tobacco industry.

During a conference organized by the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with PANAH on the occasion of Anti-Tobacco Day, speakers highlighted the dire consequences of tobacco use on the nation's health, particularly among the younger population.

The event, attended by a large number of civil society members, youth, and journalists, featured esteemed guests such as Major General (Retd) Masood ur Rehman Kiani, President of PANAH, Dr Anjum Jalal, Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Professor Dr Wajid Ali, Consultant Pulmonologist and Panah's Lead Technical Advisor, and Prof. Colonel Dr Shakeel Ahmed Mirza.

The conference was hosted by Sanaullah Ghumman, Secretary General of PANAH. Major General Masood ur Rahman Kayani reiterated PANAH's commitment to protecting citizens from heart-related diseases, with smoking being a leading cause. Acknowledging the alarming rise in heart diseases among children, Dr Anjum Jalal highlighted parental smoking and secondhand smoke as significant contributors.

He stressed the urgent need to educate the public about the dangers associated with tobacco consumption. Colonel Shakeel Ahmad Mirza voiced concern over the availability of tobacco products at low prices, which has contributed to a rise in diseases across Pakistan.

He criticized the government's leniency in legalizing new tobacco products instead of implementing measures to restrict their accessibility. Dr Wajid Ali emphasized the importance of safeguarding children and youth, who represent the future of the nation, from the harmful effects of tobacco.

He called on all sections of society to support PANAH's noble cause. Dr Saleha highlighted tobacco as a major contributor to heart disease and stressed the need for effective tobacco control measures to reduce the burden on Pakistan's healthcare system.

Dr Abdul Mateen emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the public regarding the hazards of tobacco use. Sanaullah Ghumman underscored the tobacco industry's targeted approach towards children and educational institutions.

He criticized the industry for strategically placing tobacco products alongside items that appeal to young people, without any health warnings. Ghumman pointed out that the industry's annual tax contribution of Rs114 billion pales in comparison to the estimated annual expenditure of over Rs. 615 billion on tobacco-related diseases.

He called on the government to increase taxes on tobacco products in the upcoming finance bill of 2023-24, making them unaffordable for youngsters. Other speakers reiterated the detrimental impact of tobacco use and echoed the urgent need for measures to combat its widespread consumption.