Activists, journalists join hands to safeguard youth from smoking

ISLAMABAD - Prominent figures from various sectors came together to emphasize the need for stringent measures to protect the youth from the manipulative tactics employed by the tobacco industry.
During a conference organized by the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with PANAH on the occasion of Anti-Tobacco Day, speakers highlighted the dire consequences of tobacco use on the nation's health, particularly among the younger population.
The event, attended by a large number of civil society members, youth, and journalists, featured esteemed guests such as Major General (Retd) Masood ur Rehman Kiani, President of PANAH, Dr Anjum Jalal, Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Professor Dr Wajid Ali, Consultant Pulmonologist and Panah's Lead Technical Advisor, and Prof. Colonel Dr Shakeel Ahmed Mirza.
The conference was hosted by Sanaullah Ghumman, Secretary General of PANAH. Major General Masood ur Rahman Kayani reiterated PANAH's commitment to protecting citizens from heart-related diseases, with smoking being a leading cause. Acknowledging the alarming rise in heart diseases among children, Dr Anjum Jalal highlighted parental smoking and secondhand smoke as significant contributors.
He stressed the urgent need to educate the public about the dangers associated with tobacco consumption. Colonel Shakeel Ahmad Mirza voiced concern over the availability of tobacco products at low prices, which has contributed to a rise in diseases across Pakistan.
He criticized the government's leniency in legalizing new tobacco products instead of implementing measures to restrict their accessibility. Dr Wajid Ali emphasized the importance of safeguarding children and youth, who represent the future of the nation, from the harmful effects of tobacco.
He called on all sections of society to support PANAH's noble cause. Dr Saleha highlighted tobacco as a major contributor to heart disease and stressed the need for effective tobacco control measures to reduce the burden on Pakistan's healthcare system.
Dr Abdul Mateen emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the public regarding the hazards of tobacco use. Sanaullah Ghumman underscored the tobacco industry's targeted approach towards children and educational institutions.
He criticized the industry for strategically placing tobacco products alongside items that appeal to young people, without any health warnings. Ghumman pointed out that the industry's annual tax contribution of Rs114 billion pales in comparison to the estimated annual expenditure of over Rs. 615 billion on tobacco-related diseases.
He called on the government to increase taxes on tobacco products in the upcoming finance bill of 2023-24, making them unaffordable for youngsters. Other speakers reiterated the detrimental impact of tobacco use and echoed the urgent need for measures to combat its widespread consumption.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
