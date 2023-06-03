Search

FBR falls 6.47pc short of their target for FY23.

Web Desk 12:58 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) missed its collection target for the first 11 months of fiscal year 2023 (11MFY23) by Rs430bn, or 6.47 percent, to Rs6.21tr, compared to the objective of Rs6.64tr, leaving a big gap to fill in June to meet the yearly target.

According to the statement, against a target of Rs. 621 billion, FBR was able to collect Rs.572 billion net revenue, while refunds amounting to Rs33bn were issued during the month.

The board collected Rs205bn in May 2023 under the head of domestic income tax compared to Rs131bn in May 2022, thereby showing a growth of 57%.

A healthy year-on-year growth of 28% was achieved in the domestic sales tax with collection of almost Rs100bn.

Around Rs41bn were collected as Federal Excise Duty (FED) showing a year-on-year increase of 32%. A cumulative growth of almost 44% has been achieved in the collection of domestic taxes.

“This is despite the fact that the economy has slowed down and GDP growth rate has been revised downward. Cumulative growth of almost 44% has been achieved in the collection of domestic taxes,” the statement added.

On the import side, same momentum could not be maintained due to unprecedented compression in imports. In US$ terms, imports in the country declined by 37% in May 2023 compared to May 2022, the statement added.

Moreover, the import of high duty items such as vehicles, home appliances, as well as miscellaneous consumer goods such as garments, fabrics, footwear etc have been drastically reduced, changing the import mix.

This has impacted collection of Customs duties and other taxes, it said adding despite 18% dip in collection of Customs duties, and 11% decline in overall tax collection at import stage, FBR’s overall growth was registered at 16% compared to previous year.

Japanese airline launches 'All-You-Can-Fly' pass for under $300: ...

08:56 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

