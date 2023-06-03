Search

Iffat Omar channels Gal Gadot in latest Instagram post

08:07 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Iffat Omar channels Gal Gadot in latest Instagram post
Iffat Omar, the popular actress and model, has recently come under scrutiny from netizens who have accused her of copying the look of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Omar is a prominent television host and actress in Pakistan, known for her bold and outspoken personality. With over two decades in the entertainment industry, she has often found herself at the centre of controversies, whether it's due to her daring fashion choices or her outspoken views on political and social issues. Her polarizing nature has earned her a reputation as a divisive figure nationwide.

In her latest appearance, Iffat was seen wearing high-waisted black pants paired with a floral bustier from the renowned fashion brand Cushnie et Ochs. Netizens were quick to notice that Gal Gadot had worn the exact same outfit back in 2017 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

This sparked the inevitable question - Who wore it better? Social media users wasted no time in drawing comparisons, highlighting the undeniable similarity between Iffat's attire and Gal Gadot's previous look.

She is known for her problematic remarks on different topics from politics to fashion and has previously been in similar circumstances.

