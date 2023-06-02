Joyland star Alina Khan wins Miss Trans Pakistan 2023

Alina Khan, renowned star of the movie "Joyland," recently achieved a significant milestone in her life as she has crowned Miss Trans Pakistan 2023.
Expressing her immense joy and gratitude, Khan spoke to Images about her experience at the pageant and her aspirations for the future. The prestigious title holds great meaning for her, as it provides a platform for the transgender community to voice their stories and represent themselves.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Khan shared a picture of herself adorned with her sash and tiara, accompanied by the caption, "A wonderful night to remember, May 31, 2023! It was my crowning ceremony yesterday, and it was one of the best moments of my life. I am honoured to have been bestowed with the beautiful title of Miss Trans Pakistan 2023!"
View this post on Instagram
Reflecting on her journey, Khan emphasized the preparations she underwent for the pageant. She diligently readied herself for photo shoots and anticipated the questions she would face on stage. Among the contestants from various categories, Khan proudly represented the transgender community. The accomplishment brought her immense happiness and a sense of fulfilment.
Miss Trans Pakistan, organized by Sonia Ahmed, held its inaugural event in 2021 when Shryaa Roy was crowned. As the first pageant dedicated to trans women in Pakistan, it offers a remarkable opportunity for Pakistani transgender individuals to represent their country in international pageants.
The event follows a similar format to international pageants, beginning with online applications and professional photo shoots. Following these steps, the candidates participate in interviews to determine their selection. The grand crowning ceremony takes place in Lahore, where the winners are announced and honoured.
This year's ceremony, held on a memorable Wednesday, also featured the selection of other titles, including Miss Pakistan, Mrs Pakistan, and Miss Pakistan Overseas. Areej Chaudhary, the former Miss Pakistan, had the honour of crowning Alina Khan as Miss Trans Pakistan 2023.
Looking ahead, Khan expressed her ambition to represent Pakistan in international pageants, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to showcase her talent on a global stage. With her fame stemming from her notable role in the award-winning movie "Joyland," Alina Khan stands poised to make a lasting impact and inspire countless others through her journey as Miss Trans Pakistan 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299
|302
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.25
|766.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.26
|40.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.04
|41.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.17
|936.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.79
|174.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.96
|748.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.04
|317.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.