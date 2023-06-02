Search

Joyland star Alina Khan wins Miss Trans Pakistan 2023

Web Desk 08:20 PM | 2 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

Alina Khan, renowned star of the movie "Joyland," recently achieved a significant milestone in her life as she has crowned Miss Trans Pakistan 2023.

Expressing her immense joy and gratitude, Khan spoke to Images about her experience at the pageant and her aspirations for the future. The prestigious title holds great meaning for her, as it provides a platform for the transgender community to voice their stories and represent themselves.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Khan shared a picture of herself adorned with her sash and tiara, accompanied by the caption, "A wonderful night to remember, May 31, 2023! It was my crowning ceremony yesterday, and it was one of the best moments of my life. I am honoured to have been bestowed with the beautiful title of Miss Trans Pakistan 2023!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alina Khan (@onlyalinakhan)

Reflecting on her journey, Khan emphasized the preparations she underwent for the pageant. She diligently readied herself for photo shoots and anticipated the questions she would face on stage. Among the contestants from various categories, Khan proudly represented the transgender community. The accomplishment brought her immense happiness and a sense of fulfilment.

Miss Trans Pakistan, organized by Sonia Ahmed, held its inaugural event in 2021 when Shryaa Roy was crowned. As the first pageant dedicated to trans women in Pakistan, it offers a remarkable opportunity for Pakistani transgender individuals to represent their country in international pageants.

The event follows a similar format to international pageants, beginning with online applications and professional photo shoots. Following these steps, the candidates participate in interviews to determine their selection. The grand crowning ceremony takes place in Lahore, where the winners are announced and honoured.

This year's ceremony, held on a memorable Wednesday, also featured the selection of other titles, including Miss Pakistan, Mrs Pakistan, and Miss Pakistan Overseas. Areej Chaudhary, the former Miss Pakistan, had the honour of crowning Alina Khan as Miss Trans Pakistan 2023.

Looking ahead, Khan expressed her ambition to represent Pakistan in international pageants, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to showcase her talent on a global stage. With her fame stemming from her notable role in the award-winning movie "Joyland," Alina Khan stands poised to make a lasting impact and inspire countless others through her journey as Miss Trans Pakistan 2023.

Miss Trans Pakistan Shyraa Roy makes her debut as producer with psychological thriller 'Sanak'

