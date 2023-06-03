Raisa Adil takes over as first-ever woman Chairperson of Pakistan Film Censor Board

ISLAMABAD – For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed a woman as the Chairperson of Central Film Censor Board.
In an interview with a local new outlet, Raisa Adil expressed her commitment to the development of Pakistan's film industry. She emphasized the importance of encouraging and promoting locally produced films to foster growth in the industry. Adil recognized the need to understand modern requirements and highlighted the significance of showcasing Pakistani filmmaking on a global scale. In the contemporary era, films are used as a means of propaganda, where countries leverage the medium to advance their agendas and shape public opinion.
She pointed out that neighbouring India has utilized its film industry for anti-Pakistan propaganda. As a response to India's anti-Pakistan agenda, Indian films have been banned in Pakistan. Adil emphasized that if the screening of Indian films in Pakistan is to be halted, it is imperative to elevate the standards of the domestic film industry to a comparable level.
She further revealed that a state-of-the-art film academy has been established in Islamabad, which aims to provide a world-class environment for filmmakers. This initiative seeks to facilitate the production of more films and transform the film industry into a profitable business. Additionally, the film auditorium of the Film Censor Board has been upgraded, and a proposal for the formation of a new board has been submitted.
Mrs. Raisa Adil is a senior civil servant from Information Group. She carries more than 20 years experience of dealing with media stakeholders. She has led Press Information Department, Directorate of Electronic Media & Publication, Audit Bureau of Circulation and brought innovative changes.
Mrs. Raisa Adil has also worked with International Organizations like World Bank, USAID, EU for bringing reforms in Education Sector in Sindh Province.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
