Raisa Adil takes over as first-ever woman Chairperson of Pakistan Film Censor Board

ISLAMABAD – For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed a woman as the Chairperson of Central Film Censor Board.

In an interview with a local new outlet, Raisa Adil expressed her commitment to the development of Pakistan's film industry. She emphasized the importance of encouraging and promoting locally produced films to foster growth in the industry. Adil recognized the need to understand modern requirements and highlighted the significance of showcasing Pakistani filmmaking on a global scale. In the contemporary era, films are used as a means of propaganda, where countries leverage the medium to advance their agendas and shape public opinion.

She pointed out that neighbouring India has utilized its film industry for anti-Pakistan propaganda. As a response to India's anti-Pakistan agenda, Indian films have been banned in Pakistan. Adil emphasized that if the screening of Indian films in Pakistan is to be halted, it is imperative to elevate the standards of the domestic film industry to a comparable level.

She further revealed that a state-of-the-art film academy has been established in Islamabad, which aims to provide a world-class environment for filmmakers. This initiative seeks to facilitate the production of more films and transform the film industry into a profitable business. Additionally, the film auditorium of the Film Censor Board has been upgraded, and a proposal for the formation of a new board has been submitted.

Mrs. Raisa Adil is a senior civil servant from Information Group. She carries more than 20 years experience of dealing with media stakeholders. She has led Press Information Department, Directorate of Electronic Media & Publication, Audit Bureau of Circulation and brought innovative changes.

Mrs. Raisa Adil has also worked with International Organizations like World Bank, USAID, EU for bringing reforms in Education Sector in Sindh Province.