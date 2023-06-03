Saba Qamar shares BTS pictures of upcomping project 'Jins'

Saba Qamar, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to leave a lasting impression with her captivating charm and remarkable talent.
Her noteworthy performances and versatility have established her as one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, serving as an inspiration for aspiring artists. Beyond her successful television series, Saba has also become the face of renowned brands and graced the runway as a showstopper for esteemed fashion designers. Her ability to effortlessly command attention and create buzz has solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with.
In an exciting update, Qamar has given a sneak peek of her upcoming project titled "Jins," slated for release this weekend. Today, she shared a story showcasing the title "Jins" along with the intriguing catchphrase "A dialogue between the sun and the moon." Accompanied by a caption highlighting Saba's unique nature and her involvement in every creative aspect of her YouTube channel, Qamar expressed her enthusiasm.
She also shared a behind-the-scenes moment of editing the episode together at @halffullstudio. Get ready as "Jins" is set to captivate audiences when it releases this weekend. This is us editing the episode together at @halffullstudio "Jins" releasing this weekend"
Furthermore, she shared a captivating photograph featuring her entire team, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "My brilliant team! Great things in business are never accomplished by one person alone. They are achieved through the collective efforts of a dedicated team."
On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
