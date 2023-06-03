Search

Saba Qamar shares BTS pictures of upcomping project 'Jins'

Web Desk 08:32 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)

Saba Qamar, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to leave a lasting impression with her captivating charm and remarkable talent.

Her noteworthy performances and versatility have established her as one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, serving as an inspiration for aspiring artists. Beyond her successful television series, Saba has also become the face of renowned brands and graced the runway as a showstopper for esteemed fashion designers. Her ability to effortlessly command attention and create buzz has solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with.

In an exciting update, Qamar has given a sneak peek of her upcoming project titled "Jins," slated for release this weekend. Today, she shared a story showcasing the title "Jins" along with the intriguing catchphrase "A dialogue between the sun and the moon." Accompanied by a caption highlighting Saba's unique nature and her involvement in every creative aspect of her YouTube channel, Qamar expressed her enthusiasm.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes moment of editing the episode together at @halffullstudio. Get ready as "Jins" is set to captivate audiences when it releases this weekend. This is us editing the episode together at @halffullstudio "Jins" releasing this weekend"

Furthermore, she shared a captivating photograph featuring her entire team, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "My brilliant team! Great things in business are never accomplished by one person alone. They are achieved through the collective efforts of a dedicated team."

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi.

