55-year-old DSP marries lady constable, 19, after falling in love
Love conquers all as another tale from Punjab police takes the Internet by storm.
DSP Narowal Sabir Chattha has tied the knot with a lady constable, Iqra, who is a resident of Sohawa.
Inside sources disclosed that the DSP officer fell in love with the lady cop soon after she got recruited in Punjab Police service and later they got married.
A slightly peculiar point is the eyebrow-raising age gap, where the DSP is 55 years old and the bride is just 19.
Breaking News@OfficialDPRPP DSP Narowal Sabir Chattha knot his tie with a lady constable Iqra, resident of Sohawa. Inside sources disclosed DSP fell in love with lady cop soon after she got recruited in PP and later on married her. pic.twitter.com/dESgnaXO1S— IA Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) February 27, 2021
Currently, the social media is in splits with one side supporting and congratulating the new couple while the other is busy discouraging the 'odd' couple and trolling them.
https://twitter.com/malikwaqasali89/status/1365634668327030785
In Pakistan and all around the globe, marriages with a vast age gap are frowned upon. Any marriage with a huge gap is considered a marriage of convenience that results in brutal trolling. However, in this case, the lady constable is an adult who is free to make decisions about her life.
This police pair proves that age is just a number and the clichéd stereotypes should not question people decision of marrying.
